Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Steven Anthony Davis, 54, Covington, Ga., and Jan Leigh Ray, 54, Cleveland, Ga.
Divorces Filed
Autumn M. Cooper and William J. Cooper II.
Jarrod Kent Blevins and Kimberly Jo Blevins.
Felonies Filed
Jeffrey Scott Shreve, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Jonathan Charles Sims, feloniously pointing firearm.
Jose Ventura Meave, distribution of controlled dangerous substance to a minor.
Tre Donnail Appleby, failure to display tax stamp on more than 42.5 grams of marijuana, use of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jeremy Lloyd Cox, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jeffrey Jacob Bowen, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
William Eugene Gilmore, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Lesley Ann Wade, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jonathan Charles Sims, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Ronald Dean Swallow Jr., public intoxication.
Amanda Robison, disturbing the peace.
Amanda Robison, disturbing the peace, trespassing after being forbidden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.