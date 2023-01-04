Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed

Todd Allan Huggans, 35, Ardmore, and Tawni Lalia Marie Vickers, 32, Sapulpa.

Connor Neill Winans Williams, 23, Maysville, and Anna Marie Herd, 20, Paoli.

Divorces Filed

Christopher Lindsey McKee and Brandy Clare McKee.

Autum Casey Ford and Kyle Douglas Ford.

Misdemeanors Filed

Nathan Ryan Hallowell, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

John Michael Jones, interfering with an emergency call.

Anthony Michael Stewart, public intoxication.

Leeann Keenom, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Kimberly Anahi Valencia, public intoxication, disturbing the peace.

