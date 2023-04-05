Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Dalton Cole Torres, 25, Pauls Valley, and Anna Marie Brown, 22, Wynnewood.
Tucker Ray Gaither, 20, and Molly Anne White, 23, both of Wynnewood.
Juan Jose Ruiz Loyola, 25, Redmond, Wa., and Magali Guillen, 33, Donna, Texas.
Divorces Filed
Amanda Powell and Ray Powell.
Felonies Filed
Edward Allen Schmidt, assault and battery on police officer.
Manuel Ray Valdez, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Tiffani Dee Stapp, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Misdemeanors Filed
Edward Allen Schmidt, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Manuel Ray Valdez, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Tiffani Dee Stapp, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kajuonn Everett Newman, threaten to perform act of violence.
Bobby Joe Davis, petit larceny.
Logan McCoy, public intoxication.
Casey Hendricks, public intoxication.
James Anthony Stafford Jr., reckless conduct of firearm, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerry Clyde Kirkland Jr., petit larceny.
Cody Wayne Knight, disturbing the peace.
Donald Anthony Prince, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Defu Shi, public intoxication.
Lin Wenbo, public intoxication.
