Marriages Filed
Gary Thomas Klutts, 40, and Junevelyn Angelique Wooten, 45, both of Pauls Valley.
Elijah Cole Savage, 23, Stratford, and Sarah Louise Tate, 23, Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Joseph Wayne Martin and Krysten Nicole Martin.
Brandy Marie Christie and John Paul Christie.
Amy Ranee West and Darin Joy West.
Shanna M. Miller and Anthony D. Miller.
Jana Marie Moutaw and James Otis Moutaw.
Felonies Filed
Staci Raye Baumann, forgery.
Alishia Guidry, endeavoring/conspiracy to deliver/manufacture/possess controlled dangerous substance.
Derrick Joseph Parfait Jr., trafficking in illegal drugs.
Derrick Joseph Parfait Jr., trafficking in illegal drugs – methamphetamine.
Johnathan McMean, bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money) into jail/penal institution.
Eric Mainka, felony value-false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Joseph William Rouse, felony value-false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Justis Hamilton Burgess, bail jumping.
Misdemeanors Filed
Donald Walker Jr., protective order violation.
Ralph Lee Billings (alias – Ralph Billingsley), actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Jacob Kinslow, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kimberly Gail Newton, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Joseph D. Perry, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
William Keith Randolph, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Alishia Celeste Welch, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Randy Allen Sartin Jr., obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Dariana Montante, postponement of payment due for labor.
Christina Dawn Schoepf, postponement of payment due for labor.
Jessica Leann Randolph, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
