Marriages Filed
Stewart Harold Thorner, 68, and Debra Gwen McCurley, 63, both of Pauls Valley.
Steven James Holland, 20, and Rebecca Nickole Flatt, 24, both of Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Melissa Kay Wood and Lendon Kenneth Wood III.
Carl Leonard Ridenour and Sandra Theresa Ridenour.
Felonies Filed
Douglas Lee Rhodes Jr., possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Kevin Walter Escamilla, leaving scene of accident involving injury.
Jamie Eric Mayse, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Richard Dale Gooley, bail jumping – PR bond.
Justin D. Stidham, bail jumping – PR bond.
Terri Joan Hammett, bail jumping – PR bond.
Heather Ann Perrin (alias – Heather Ann Gonzalez), bail jumping – PR bond.
Alford Cooper, bail jumping – PR bond.
David Walter Ashley, bail jumping – PR bond.
James Everett Luker, bail jumping – PR bond.
Robert Landon Dalton Jr., bail jumping – PR bond.
Sharon Dewey, bail jumping – PR bond.
Samantha Gayle Amos, bail jumping – PR bond.
Melanie Clark (alias – Melanie Coder), bail jumping – PR bond.
Matthew Raymond McLemore, bail jumping – PR bond.
Misdemeanors Filed
Douglas Lee Rhodes Jr., threaten to perform act of violence.
Kevin Walter Escamilla, failure to maintain insurance or security.
Jamie Eric Mayse, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Carlos Javier Resendiz, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Shelli Layne McAroy, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Dewayne Cecil Wade, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Brian Ernest Johnson, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Snelgrooes, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jessy Eugene Clair, driving with license suspended (third or subsequent), failure to maintain insurance, failure to pay taxes due to state.
Richard Joseph Rehl, failure to report boating accident, public intoxication.
Benito Deleon, 2 counts of domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Terry Wayne Brown, disturbing the peace.
Dalton Montgomery Cheek, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Debbie Rehl, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Gene Clayton Ballard, breaking and entering with unlawful intent, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
