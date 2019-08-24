Marriages Filed
Royce Allen Johnson, 55, and Cathey Dianne Kelley, 54, both of Elmore City.
Divorces Filed
Courtney Nicole Jones and Chad Eric Jones.
Leigh Ann Bolin and Eric Bolin.
Leasa Michelle Foster and Jeremy Luke Foster.
Mallory Leeann Nunez and Mario Alberto Nunez.
Felonies Filed
Alon Dwayne Paul Jr., bail jumping – PR bond.
Sharon A. Perrin, bail jumping – PR bond.
Henry E. Lawson, bail jumping – PR bond.
Kaylee Michelle Baxter, bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money) into jail/penal institution.
Jennifer Lee Riddle, bail jumping.
Jeremy Luke Foster, cruelty to animals, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Dalton Montgomery Cheek, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (after former conviction).
Misdemeanors Filed
Ashley Rachelle Beddoe, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Wilford A. Wadley, public intoxication.
Gregory Duane Holley, transporting opened container of beer, driving with a license cancelled/suspended/revoked (third or subsequent).
Pamela Renee Berry, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
