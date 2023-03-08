Garvin County Public Records

Divorces Filed
Jerry Wayne Nail Jr. and Shanna Ladawn Nail.
Rose N. Hilderbrandt and Emily C. Scott.
Stephanie J. Kretzschmar and Russell D. Kretzschmar.
Ty Keaton Weatherford and Alexandria Lavonn Weatherford.
Felonies Filed
Clifford Dale Dean, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Justin W. Clark, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, 2 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery by means likely to produce death.
Glyson Nixon, violation of Sex Offender Registration Act.
Kristina Rose Thompson, child neglect.
Crawford Don Harper, uttering forged instrument.
John Thomas Nunn Jr., aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, use of telecommunication device in the commission of a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Alvaro Joel Sandoval, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Treyvon Donavon Reece, stalking.
Richard Wayne Harris, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Misdemeanors Filed
Cody Wayne Knight, disturbing the peace.
Justin Deplane Clour, 2 counts of porch piracy.
Shelby Furos, acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
Lonnie Dean Vanillin Jr., domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Amber Rose Trevino, 2 counts of neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Velline Marie Ellett, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Katelyn Ferguson, 2 counts of neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Christopher Don Johnson, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Treyvon Donavon Reece, public intoxication.
Scott Christian Smith, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Leann Randolph, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Skye Logan Clare, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chance Regan Fuller, acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
Karen Gail Pepper, acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
