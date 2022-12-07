Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Leopoldo Miranda Lopez, 24, Oklahoma City, and Keila Ivany Gonzalez Torres, 26, Pauls Valley.
Joseph Wayne Martin, 37, and Shawna Beth Dover, 38, both of Pauls Valley.
Tommy Lynn Sanders, 43, and Ashley Marie Cox, 39, both of Elmore City.
Joshua Daniel Linthicum, 24, and Jaycee Lee Imel, 20, both of Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Leonardo Estrada and Kelsey Breanne Estrada.
Felonies Filed
Anton Deshard Clark, burglary in the third degree.
Forrest Ray Adams-Fabre, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Nathaniel James Welch, assault and battery with deadly weapon.
Terrence O'Neal Owens (alias – Terry Owens), trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jacyee Baileigh Zellner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Luis Luna Rodriguez, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kristie Lynn Snelgrooes, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Caleb Duncan Smith, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Shante Neshae Harper, larceny of merchandise from retailer, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Sean Ryan McDaniel, disturbing the peace, public intoxication.
Freddie Joe Thomas Jr., public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Brandon Allen Lane, public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.