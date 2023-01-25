Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Tyler Scott Samuel Rolan, 29, Pauls Valley, and Kalee Leshay Ashley, 27, Wynnewood.
Shawn Michael Looney, 27, Newport Beach, Calif., and Tonia Gail Riley, 47, Mannsville.
Divorces Filed
Tonya Simone Wright and Terry Lee Knowles.
Luke Cash Hodges and Braycee Daytona Hodges.
Laura Shannon Collins-Lindsey and Alford Ladon Lindsey.
Felonies Filed
Tyler Caleb Fuller, 3 counts of lewd acts with a child.
Samuel Louis Fuller, 2 counts of child abuse by injury, enabling child sexual abuse.
Robert Dean Mooneyham, trafficking methamphetamine.
Christian Ethan Foster, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle.
Scott Dewayne Hill, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempt to escape from detention.
Elizeth Ramos-Cardenas, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Vincent John-Andrew Ybarra, possession of drug proceeds.
Eric Dewayne Watson, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, 2 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Elizeth Ramos-Cardenas, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.