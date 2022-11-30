Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Cache Rylan Gardner, 22, and Harli Regina Garrett, 21, both of Pauls Valley.
Nicholas D. Rowan, 50, and Janie Charlane Cooksey, 54, both of Pauls Valley.
Wayne Lynn Teeter, 65, Oklahoma City, and Mary Thomas Kleiman, Whitney, Texas.
Divorces Filed
Mariah Victoria Zirkle and Brittany Rae Zirkle.
Kimberly Kay Gray and Billy Gene Gray Jr.
Savanah Leigh Winters and David Bryan Winters III.
Felonies Filed
Jonas Martin Levy, feloniously pointing a firearm.
Kaleb Ryan Linn, larceny of automobile, aircrafts or other motor vehicle.
Andy Duy Tong, possession of drug proceeds, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA (Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act).
Federico Olivarez Jr., domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Alan Chen, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Wenze Ouyang, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Misdemeanors Filed
Kelly Joe Moses, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Marilen Holly Frazier (alias – Holly Marilen Young), porch piracy.
Alan Chen, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Wenze Ouyang, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Michael Jeremy Moring, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jasmine Moneke Patterson, public intoxication.
Johnathan Kincade McMean, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Christopher Ryan Stubblefield, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
