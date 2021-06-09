Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Francisco Javier Rivera Silva, 23, and Azalea Julya Colmenares, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
Russell R. Gibbs, 48, and Kellie Rashell McSwain, 50, both of Foster.
Robert Henry Reeves, 21, and Kyli Brenae Davenport, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
Sean Layne Hartsfield, 21, and Allison Lynn Grove, 22, both of Wynnewood.
Aaron Craig Hughes, 46, Anadarko, and Stephanie Lynn Palmer, 41, Lindsay.
Jason Kyle Pender, 35, and Shelly-Ann Nicole Webster, 38, both of Pauls Valley.
Keith Delbridge Blanton, 55, Comanche, and Laura J. Eakins, 45, Wynnewood.
Felonies Filed
Jesse James Farnham (alias – Jessie James Farnham), possession of stolen vehicle.
Heath James Smith, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Valentino Nuncio, burglary in the second degree.
Dillon Lee Bonner, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Brittany Danielle Cowan, 2 counts of trafficking in illegal drugs.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jose Rodriguez-Gonzalez, public intoxication, resisting an officer.
Jose Montoya, public intoxication.
Jonathan Kirk Warner, public intoxication.
Janay Sharqueilla Jerry, domestic abuse – assault and battery, resisting an officer.
Amber Michelle Pierce, resisting an officer, public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Rebekah Alanis, public intoxication, resisting an officer.
Kelley Leann Williams, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leon Wayne Murrell, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Lindell Loy Kittrell, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Dillon Lee Bonner, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Symphany Star Tuttle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rebekah Alanis, domestic abuse – assault and battery, public intoxication.
Dakota James Blackwood, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Brittany Danielle Cowan, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rhagan Channing Rogers, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving.
