Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Ethan John Thornton, 21, and Braydan Mckenna Greathouse, 21, both of Lindsay.
Jon Derrick Ford, 34, and Anisa Ann Tucker, 32, both of Lindsay.
Donley Alan Woodell, 25, and Allison Tori Gilbert, 27, both of Elmore City.
Mark Allen Robertson, 52, Hamilton, Oh., and Dakota Roze Thomas-Keeton, 23, Fort Smith, Ark.
Divorces Filed
Michael D. Williams Jr. and Shawna M. Williams.
Ruben Cardenas-Juarez and Juana Cardenas.
Felonies Filed
Dymetrius Dekane Kinley, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Joshua Lavett Lacure, incitement to riot.
Jesse James Farnham (alias – Jessie James Farnham), aggravated assault and battery with great bodily injury.
Chessley Ray Elliott, grand larceny.
Daniel Dunigan, indecent exposure.
Trenton Reese Rozzell, burglary in the second degree, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle.
Xinjian He, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Nathan Ray Wood, child neglect.
Misdemeanors Filed
Rodney Wayne Lyle, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Jacob Wayne Butler, disturbing the peace.
Troy Butler, disturbing the peace.
Lisa Marie Butler, disturbing the peace.
Stefanie Marie Kleinle, following too closely.
James Thomas Sisk, reckless driving.
Brandon Lynn Miner, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jimmy Don Lemmings, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Alfred Daniel Phelps III, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Rickie Scott Stanford, protective order violation.
Treyvon Donavon Reece, petit larceny.
Nathan Gee-Koung Chow, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jeffrey David Haskins, trespassing after being forbidden.
Christopher Ray Wigley, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Erik Lee Haney, disturbing the peace.
Ryan Roady, public intoxication.
Christopher Scott Sanders, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Nathan Roady, public intoxication.
Shelly Roady, public intoxication.
