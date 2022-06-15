Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Kenneth Ray McCallister Jr., 47, Krystal Ree Hedgecoth, 33, both of Maysville.
Robert Vincent Carton III, 51, Magnolia, Texas, and Jill Rebecca Kubera, 50, Katy, Texas.
William Cody Adams, 40, and Candra Danielle Dumos, 36, both of Maysville.
Samuel Jackson, 52, Chickasha, and Lisa Lerlene Yocham, 43, Norman.
Robert James Keim, 29, Wynnewood, and Michaela Daniela Thornton, 27, Noble.
Divorces Filed
Dana Marie M. Rosario and Jesus Vega Quevedo.
Felonies Filed
Bruce David Andrews, child neglect.
Jourdan Jeanne Driskill, child neglect.
Everett Zane Smith, placing body fluid on a police officer.
Stacey Eric Teel, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Everett Zane Smith, devise a plan/scheme/program to cause serious bodily harm or death.
Brandy Nicole Debord, harboring a fugitive from justice.
Donald Anthony Prince, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kathleen Nicole Tolison, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Misdemeanors Filed
Christopher P. Cunningham (alias – Chris Cunningham), possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christine Banville, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Crawford Don Harper, petit larceny.
Kathy Jo Tisdale, petit larceny.
Steven Guy Olney, protective order violation.
Lonney Gene Baxter, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, resisting an officer.
Albyrni Teaira Looney, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kay Blackburn, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Paul Edward Banville, disturbing the peace.
Brandy Nicole Debord, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Rickie Scott Stanford, disturbing the peace.
Timothy Ronald Maxey, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Donald Anthony Prince, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Nathan Moreno Foster, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Brett Selzer, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
