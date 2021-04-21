Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Edward Michael Decker, 30, Ardmore, Tabitha Michelle Roldan, 22, Wilburton.
Merrill Joe Grimmett, 48, and Lajuana Loraine Henderson, 44, both of Maysville.
Jason Arthur Whaley, 46, and Amanda Deloyce Cervantes, 31, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Stephen S. Tadlock and Diana A. Tadlock.
Kendra Harwell and Thomas Eugene Harwell.
Katie Dee Zumhof and Jesse Alan Zumhof.
Randi Ivy and Doug Ivy.
Felonies Filed
Teddy William Stolhand, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Kelli Diane Vides (alias – Kelli Diane White), bringing drugs into jail.
Zai Dong Zhu, cultivation of controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Joshua Tanner Holloway, burglary in the third degree.
Ramon Solorio-Romero, bail jumping – PR bond.
Ryan Sweetman, bail jumping – PR bond.
Matthew Nicholas Donwen, obtaining cash by false pretenses.
Denise Dawn Owens, embezzlement.
James Michael Keith Randolph (a/k/a “Big Mike”), burglary in the second degree.
Colleen James, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Andrew Wayne Ellett, aggravated assault and battery.
Alex Sterling Lyon, felony eluding.
Autumn Morphew, 2 counts of child neglect.
Misdemeanors Filed
Teddy William Stolhand, possession of controlled dangerous substance, 2 counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brad Farley, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
John Marcos Hernandez, reckless driving.
Heath Austin Collins, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kerstin Hunt, disturbing the peace.
Justin Wayne Lewelling, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Evan Wofford, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Damon Justin George, resisting arrest, public intoxication.
Sherrie Click, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Beverlyn Brannon, obstructing officer.
Mandy Rae Minton, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cole McKinley Russell, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Brad Michael Kerschner, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Timothy Waltrip, 2 counts of assault and battery.
Bobby Joe Davis II, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Mary Elisabeth Dewitt, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Bryan Lee Baker, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryce Aaron Jones, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
