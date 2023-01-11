Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Jacob Dylan McElhaney, 22, Wynnewood, and Judith Elena Amaya Pichardo, 19, Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Alisha Ann Nantz and Franklin Joseph Gonzalez.
Juanita Dawn Castleberry and Justin Clay Castleberry.
Felonies Filed
Gary Don Robbins, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Li Yincong, distribution of controlled dangerous substance – including possession with intent to distribute.
Stacy Dawn Kerns, harboring a fugitive.
Anthony Kiontre Black, possession of drug proceeds, possess firearm during commission of a felony.
Sarah Russ, 2 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Amber Lashae Johnson, burglary in the second degree.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jarrett R. Williams, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Vernon Ray Baggerly, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Nathaniel Anthony Jackson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
David Willis Schickram, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Amanda Rene Hamrick, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Misty Reason, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Jessica Kirkland, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Treana Reames, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Stacy Dawn Kerns, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah Russ, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard Derek Price, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
