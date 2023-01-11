Garvin County Public Records

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, southeast and southern Oklahoma. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&