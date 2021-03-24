Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Hunter Draven Richards, 19, and Ray Lee Rowell, 18, both of Lindsay.
Charles James Gerlach, 65, and Constance Gail Bayless, 62, both of Lindsay.
Gloria Noreen Zamora, 28, and Amber Dawn Tackett, 35, both of Maysville.
Dakota Ike Rhoads, 28, and Courtney Marie Cole, 31, both of Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Cassandra Lee-Ann McCoy and Daniel Ray McCoy.
Evelynn Lurree Welch and Joshua Michael Welch.
Felonies Filed
Shelby Wade Stephens, use of vehicle in discharge of weapon, feloniously pointing firearm.
Gabriel Fierro, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Chancy Lynn Maxey, fugitive from justice.
Hallie Lauren Black, feloniously pointing firearm.
Weihang He, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Jia Jia He, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Armondo Lamont Woods Jr., assault and battery on police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Thomas E. Hunt, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Timothy Ray Moody, assault and battery.
Caleb Jordan Matthews, assault and battery.
Justin Roger Johnson, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Kevin Wayne Nunn, assault and battery.
Tiffany Rachelle Wever, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Rhyan Paige Wilhelms, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Misty Renae Green (Misty R. Henry), petit larceny.
Brittany Amber Cromwell, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Max Robert Tracy, transmitting an obscene communication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.