Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Tyler Craig Thompson, 22, Pauls Valley, and Braelyn Angelica Clark, 20, Tuttle.
Jerry Dale Stroud, 47, and Jamie Michelle King, 46, both of Lindsay.
Markaus Duane Norman, 57, and Misty Diane Walker, 53, both of Pauls Valley.
Kallie Eileen Berg, 32, and Gina Ann Mengwasser, 30, both of Pauls Valley.
Logan Andrew Watts, 23, Little Rock, Ark., and Emma Leigh Thompson, 22, Pauls Valley.
Jerry Stephen Wilkerson, 41, and Elizabeth Kate Ferguson, 35, both of Pauls Valley.
William Chase Sawyer, 22, Elmore City, and Jayden Summer Smith, 21, Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Heather Cottrell and Weldon Cottrell.
Amy D. Story and William L. Story Jr.
Jonathan Lee Verhovshek and Romy Corday Verhovshek.
Misdemeanors Filed
Cynthia Pendley, 3 counts of knowingly transmit the transfer of a firearm to a convicted felon.
Xavier Alexander Ross, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Seth Anthony Johnson, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Leah N. Brown, public intoxication.
Commented
