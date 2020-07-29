Marriages Filed
Matthew Robert Hines, 29, Pauls Valley, and Paloma Monserrat Cuevas Gonzalez, 24, Ada.
Patrick Kane Harris, 21, Vian, and Sidnee Lee Cowen, 20, Davis.
Robert Wayne Deslaurier II, 25, Wynnewood, and Mariah Dawn Withrow, 27, Pauls Valley.
Thad Lynn Rogers, 20, Lindsay, and Cecilya Marie Johnson, 18, Purcell.
Tyler Wayne Montgomery, 31, and Stephanie Dawn Penrod, 32, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Morgan Rae Galaviz and Aaron Michael Galaviz.
Daenerys Muniz-Prior and Megen Muniz-Prior.
Felonies Filed
Montana Eugene Castleman, 2 counts of possession of stolen vehicle.
Richard Edward Smith Jr., receive/conceal stolen construction/farm equipment.
Joshua Sherman, burglary in the second degree, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Misdemeanors Filed
Montana Eugene Castleman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Colter Ples Thornburg, protective order violation.
Brandon Boyd Beasley, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Samuel Evan Guhl, 2 counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert David Bagby, trespass after being forbidden.
Richard Wayne Harris, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Linda Sue Self, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
