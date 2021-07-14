Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Vencent Edward Gonzales, 53, and Amanda Dian Rochester, 41, both of Lindsay.
Gary Don Stokes, 42, Purcell, and Katherine Lee Stokes, 39, Lexington.
Antonio Christopher Crisanto, 24, Vernal, Ut., and Angel Nicole Diaz, 32, Ada.
Kelby James Collins, 25, Sulphur, and Bailey Nicole Maynard, 25, Ardmore.
Shade Austin Donaho, 22, Maysville, and McKinzy Diane Livsey, 21, Norman.
David Paul Henderson Jr., 54, and Laura Dawn Griffin, 50, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Gerald Ray Hill and Keeley Lynn Hill.
Stephanie Lyn Lawson and Michael Andrew Lawson.
Felonies Filed
Winston Williams Jr., actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Brittnay Garrett (alias – Brittnay Cothren), driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Junbo Diao, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA, acquire proceeds from drug activity.
Hongbo Liu, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA, acquire proceeds from drug activity.
Lee Sullivan Winzer, assault and battery with deadly weapon, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Nicole Lessenden, accessory after the fact.
Shawn Wayne Smith, child abuse.
Kaylee Michelle Baxter, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jason Daniel Harris, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
John Westley Williams, feloniously pointing firearm, feloniously possessing a firearm, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors Filed
Winston Williams Jr., possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jessie Dale Stroud, disturbing the peace.
Kaitlyn Deann Miles, failure to remain at scene of property damage collision.
James Allen Hughes, assault and battery.
Israel Bermea, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Shawn Wayne Smith, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Neal Earnest Stephen, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Sean M. Turay, assault and battery.
Ethan Paul Hart, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Misty Joann Wiggs, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.