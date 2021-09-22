Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Jake Houston Standridge, 25, Stillwater, and Bailey Kimberlin McMahan, 25, Broken Arrow.
Derell Leon Clour, 86, Wynnewood, and Elizabeth Isabel Brown, 87, Gainesville, Texas.
Nathanael Claude Harrington, 23, and Kylie Drew Mara, 23, both of Elmore City.
Jeremy Nowlin, 37, and Nikki Renee Collins, 33, both of Pauls Valley.
Daniel Lee Breidinger, 34, Moore, and Corrynn Elizabeth Franklin, 39, Paoli.
Zachary Lane Ashbey, 24, Elmore City, and Kaela Nakole Desautelle, 23, Lindsay.
Felonies Filed
Kevin David Smith, trafficking in illegal drugs.
Mindy Shebester (alias – Mindy Jo Tadlock, Mindy Jo Allison, Mandy Jo Shebester, Mandy Jo Allison), trafficking in illegal drugs.
Jackie Lynn Arnold, trafficking in illegal drugs.
Edward Allen Schmidt, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Jackie Lynn Arnold, four counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possess firearm during commission of a felony.
Blake Johnson (of Springer), child endangerment by driving under the influence.
Jerry Lee Walker, 2 counts of forcible sodomy; 5 counts of lewd acts with a child; 6 counts of solicitation of sexual conduct with a minor; showing, exhibiting or distributing obscene material for purpose of inducing minor.
Misdemeanors Filed
Blake Johnson (of Springer), driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, carrying firearm while under the influence.
Roy Wathern Talbott III, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Marty Thompson, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Kimberly Ann Mills, assault and battery.
Tabitha Miriah Winn, assault and battery.
Maycie Norris, assault and battery.
Tyler Currie, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Korye Philip Craig, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, malicious harassment based on race, threatening a police officer.
Chuck Adam Compton, protective order violation, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Brian Keith Hart, disturbing the peace.
Tabitha Miriah Winn, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
