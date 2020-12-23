Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Braeden Lee Carter, 24, and Brittany Hope Lemay, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
Joe Gene Colwick, 37, Quinlan, Texas, and Melissa Anne Delozier, 36, Ada.
Steven Dewayne Reeves, 68, and Claudia A. Reeves, 64, both of Maysville.
Rachel Natasha Cox, 28, Springer, and Meagen La'chelle Wood, 29, Pauls Valley.
Felonies Filed
Ilene Dian Cain, embezzlement, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Carl Ray Owens, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Zackery Huddleston, possession of stolen vehicle.
Eric Ardrey, burglary in the second degree, grand larceny.
N-Desha Skye Fielder, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Billydon Allen Smeltzer, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Brian Todd Pearson, child abuse after former conviction of a felony.
Melissa Fanshier, larceny, burglary or theft of controlled dangerous substance.
Christopher Michael Estrella, driving under the influence involving personal injury.
Misdemeanors Filed
Austin Cameron Hackett, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Mary Elisabeth Dewitt, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
