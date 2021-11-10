Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Dallas Lynn Wiles II, 42, Springfield, Mo., and Cirby Louise Losson, 52, Stratford.
AJ Britt, 85, and Violet Mae Dale, 86, both of Elmore City.
Colton Kent Hull, 34, Wynnewood, and Heather Morgan Rogers, 39, Denver, Colo.
Divorces Filed
Randy Lee Minyard and Julie Dyan Minyard.
Felonies Filed
Faith Danielle Standley, assault/battery/assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Destiny Dawn Strider, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, conspiracy.
Alexis Brooke Faulk, conspiracy, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Devin Andrew Fraley, prepare/distribute/exhibit obscene material.
Kelsey Gray Watters, grand larceny.
Haylee Marie Wood, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Deidre Dawn Lorenz, abuse by caretaker.
Sean Michael McCann, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Tammie Lanea Harder, embezzlement.
Candice Ann Cannon, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Logan Jacob Hurley, 2 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Justin Roger Johnson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Katie Dee Zumhof, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Katie Dee Zumhof, threaten to perform act of violence.
Chrystal Nicole Rager, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Jennifer Johnson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Misty June Reed, unauthorized use of credit card.
Tonya Renee Withee, disturbing the peace.
Demetrice Shawntel Stevenson, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Candice Ann Cannon, breaking and entering dwelling without permission, 2 counts of assault and battery.
Logan Jacob Hurley, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jennifer Gayle Brown, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Jerry Lee Johnson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Reganale Williams, assault and battery.
Damion Cole Driscoll, 2 counts of petit larceny.
Margaret Feltman, disturbing the peace.
Jeffrey Lee Fish, petit larceny.
Jeffrey Clayton Kelley, protective order violation, threaten to perform act of violence.
Rickey Paul Ellett, failure to maintain insurance or security, fail to register vehicle within 30 days of purchase, failure to properly secure a load.
Jeffrey Clayton Kelley, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ben J. Vasquez Jr., unlawful entry.
