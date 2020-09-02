Marriages Filed
Luke Zander Howard, 19, Foster, and Cecilia Faith Garcia, 18, Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Shannon Dwayne Keesee and Leisha Mardell Keesee.
Misty Renae Green and Clarence Willie Brooks.
Joseph Ward and Rainey Ward.
Georgina Fabela and Jose E. Fabela.
Brett Early and Megan Louise Early.
Felonies Filed
James Michael Keith Randolph, harboring a fugitive.
Jessie L. Gentry, failure to notify address change as a sex offender.
Jared Dale Carter, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
John Curtis Cordell, burglary in the first degree.
Cameron Ray, failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Ralph Sierra, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, planning violent act.
Kristopher McKaleb Burrows-Morrison, embezzlement.
David Fountaine, grand larceny.
Megan Rhea Woods, grand larceny.
Tavis Wright, burglary in the third degree.
Jamie McCurley, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.
Demone Marnkese Smith, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Skylar Jay Portwood, assault and battery on police officer.
James Glendon Wood, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, obstructing officer.
Brian James Calvitt, unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2 counts of burglary in the third degree.
Sidney D. Baker, indecent exposure.
Misdemeanors Filed
John Curtis Cordell, trespassing after being forbidden.
Troy Lee Schnepp, unlawful entry.
Don Allen Rich, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Stephanie L. Karns, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Felicia Lynn Bennett, public intoxication.
David Fountaine, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Megan Rhea Woods, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Skylar Jay Portwood, assault and battery.
Jeffrey Walter Dansby, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Sidney D. Baker, public intoxication, 2 counts of threaten to perform act of violence.
