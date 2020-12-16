Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Bryan Drew McDonald, 32, Sulphur, and Kelsey Paige Morris, 25, Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Kevin Kyle Doan and Geneva Marie Doan.
Haley Rae Norris and Benjamin Hunter Norris.
Mary Ann Daugherty and David Todd Daugherty.
Jeremy Tucker Swartz and Nichole Leeann Swartz.
Felonies Filed
Jeremy Todd Olinger, theft of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle.
Lawrence Gene Thompson, grand larceny.
Andrew Duane Swafford, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
James Thomas Sisk, burglary in the second degree.
Colton Woods, burglary in the second degree.
Eric William Lynn Fields, domestic abuse – assault and battery (second and subsequent).
Jared Ean Williams, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, 3 counts of child neglect.
Misdemeanors Filed
Andrew Duane Swafford, threaten to perform act of violence.
Bobby Kevin Howard Jr., eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, reckless driving, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holly Nikole Roberts, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Ashlee Triver Heard, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Guadalupe Patricia Salas Mata, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Sheila Ruth Carnell (alias – Carnell Shelia), obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Eugenia Burton, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Leann Fires (alias – Connie Leann Fires, Leann Wood), obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Ramon Solorio Romero, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Lupe Cevishe, public intoxication.
James Robert Jay Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
