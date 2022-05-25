Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Kristopher McKaleb Burrows-Morrison, 22, and Gabrielle Rose Stagner, 22, both of Elmore City.
Derek Adam Mason, 39, Moore, and Jennifer Nicole Jordan, 35, Mustang.
Charley Ray Amos, 49, and Sandra Gayle Bray, 53, both of Wynnewood.
Earl Lester Cox III, 52, and Whitney Michelle Cole, 30, both of Lindsay.
Rickey Lynn Williams, 68, and Tammy Dee Idleman, 60, both of Pauls Valley.
Timothy Jay Williamson, 47, Poplarville, Ms., and Danielle Lee King, 42, Paoli.
Divorces Filed
Dawn Renee Tillison and James E. Tillison.
Felonies Filed
Jesse James Farnham (alias – Jessie James Farnham), driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, attempting to escape from arrest or detention.
Kimberly Lisa Hess, child abuse.
Janice Drennan, enabling child neglect.
Bobby Dwayne Madkins Jr., trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, use of a telecommunication device in the commission of a CDS (controlled dangerous substance) crime, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA (Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act), possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Joseph Lee Barker, forgery in the second degree.
Valetino Nuncio aka Valentino Nuncio, obtaining cash by false pretense.
James Irven Williams III, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Daryl Anthony Bradley, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Johnnie Wayne Miller, burglary in the second degree.
Heidi Michelle Frederick, financial exploitation by caretaker.
Christopher Allen Traver, feloniously pointing firearm.
Rodney Dean Cozens, 2 counts of trafficking in illegal drugs.
Kenneth Ryan Breit, felony value – false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Misdemeanors Filed
Aaron Paul Yates, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Sonnie Jo Baker, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Rickie Scott Stanford, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Bobby Kevin Howard Jr., taking/receiving stolen credit or debit card.
Samuel Lubin, larceny of gasoline – pump piracy.
Tony Andrew Sherrill, petit larceny.
Christopher Allen Traver, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Rodney Dean Cozens, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, removed falsified or unauthorized identification.
Heather Ann Hill, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
