Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Samuel Cole Halverson, 30, and Micaela Danae Danker, 27, both of Pauls Valley.
Joshua Kole Smith, 23, and Skylar Reid Somerville, 25, both of Elmore City.
Cordell Alan Lawson, 28, Bellevue, Texas, and Alyssa Nicole O'Toole, 25, National City, Calif.
Dillon Reid Horstman, 30, and Kelsie James Whitefield, 26, both of Pauls Valley.
Derrick Lee Mize, 32, Noble, and Hayley Rachel Ivey, 27, Lindsay.
Tyler Dewayne Johnson, 23, and Macie Breann Mars, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
Shawn Ray Courtney, 50, and Crystal Leeann Eastep, 47, both of Norman.
Divorces Filed
Daniel Allen Holbrook and Kendra LeRhea Holbrook.
Kristi Jo Herd and Jonathon Alan Herd.
Ambra Leann Wallace and Jordan Wade Wallace.
Iris Abigail Barahona and Jason Rafael Barahona Lanza.
Bridgette Leanne Black and Michael Robert Black.
Zachary Taylor Armstrong and Kelsey Elaine Armstrong.
Felonies Filed
Sean Arlen Cruse, indecent exposure.
Jacey Jennings, child neglect, conspiracy.
Joseph Lee Barker, uttering forged instrument.
Misty June Reed (alias – Misty June Jones), trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful use of police radio, conspiracy.
Misdemeanors Filed
Sean Arlen Cruse, resisting an officer.
Kenneth Glenn Thompson, protective order violation, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron James Overturf, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Mark Riddle, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Mark Scott Roberts, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robin Rosanne Williams, carrying firearm while under the influence.
Amy Lynn White, public intoxication.
Garrett Winters Verble, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Joshua Dane Welch, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Heather Welch, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Chuck Adam Compton, protective order violation.
Misty June Reed (alias – Misty June Jones), unauthorized use of credit card.
Joseph Lee Barker, conspiracy, unauthorized use of credit card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.