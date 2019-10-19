Marriages Filed
Phillip Norman Morton, 31, and Brittney Michelle Orr, 31, both of Ada.
Anthony David Hernandez, 28, and Shanda Denee Preston, 29, both of Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Donna Joann Lorimae Wynn and Christopher Glenn Wynn=.
Felonies Filed
Trace Lynn Prosise, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a firearm with altered serial number.
Justin Blake Scott Nye, failure to register as sex offender.
Jimmy Jack Cordell, false personation.
Kobe Jace Mahoney, 8 counts of rape – first degree.
Nicholas Delon Richardson, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Tresa Diane Wild (alias – Tresa Diane Evans), embezzlement.
Kamel Mohamed, child neglect.
Kayelea Anderson, child neglect.
Misdemeanors Filed
Katy Beth Patton, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holly Raeanne Hanus, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Barry Carder Deen, petit larceny.
Heather Rae Tucker, forgery.
Benito Deleon, protective order violation.
