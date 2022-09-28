Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Gary Lyn Grissam II, 39, Oklahoma City, and Rebecca Diane Hines, 39, Lindsay.
Shane Robert Chapman, 24, Lindsay, and Rylee Ashton McCaskill, 24, Elmore City.
Jonathan Weslley Foster, 43, and Lacy Brook Hunter, 42, both of Stratford.
Jarrod Kent Blevins, 54, Elmore City, and Kimberly Jo Blevins, 48, Wynnewood.
Michael S. Carlton, 61, Elmore City, and Dawn Genee Crull, 53, Paoli.
JB McElfresh, 53, Tucson, Ariz., and Cheryl Lin Bridges, 54, Hagerstown, Md.
Divorces Filed
Jay Conner and Mindy Conner.
Felonies Filed
Cody Austin Cunningham, embezzlement.
Nathan Mereno Foster, stalking.
Kaitlyn Grace Riddle, burglary in the first degree, felony value-false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Kevin Bryant Hatfield Melton, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Shawn Robert Wing, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors Filed
Alfredo Charqueno Jr., assault and battery.
Tyler Nunn, resisting an officer.
Justin Roger Johnson, defrauding an innkeeper/restaurateur.
Ashley Louise Brown, defrauding an innkeeper/restaurateur.
Julie Elizabeth Brown, 2 counts of protective order violation.
Conner Blaine Jones, assault and battery.
James Michael Keith Randolph, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.