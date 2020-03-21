Marriages Filed
Rexford Sutherland III, 24, and Tailor Paige Finney, 24, both of Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Macy M. Page and Jonathan D. Page.
Don Edwin Lough and Joyce Evelyn Lough.
Amber Nicole Hensley and Jeremy Don Hensley.
Rickey Lee Ruppe Jr. and Brandy Ann Ruppe.
Felonies Filed
Paul Dana Wilson, false personation.
Kyle Ray Carter, 5 counts of larceny of livestock.
Brian Michael Drinnon, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors Filed
Brian Michael Drinnon, obstructing officer, assault and battery.
Lee Roy Austin, forgery in the second degree.
Rosalio Cabrera Ramirez, trespassing after being forbidden, resisting an officer.
Michael Lee Hassler, 2 counts of assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence, harassing and threatening electronic communication.
Harold Gene Marcum Jr., actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Billy Fetgatter, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Christina Fetgatter, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Heather Dawn Owens (alias – Heather Dawn Dodge), possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing officer, failure to dim lights.
