Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Steven Michael Ralston, 43, and Margaret Anne Voyles, 35, both of Pauls Valley.
Marty Lane Spencer, 58, and Michelle A. Perry, 52, both of Wynnewood.
Vurlin Ronald Crawford II, 23, Pauls Valley, and Alanna Raeann Leisy, 22, Moore.
Christopher Dale Rolling, 42, Byars, and Melinda Sue Akins, 43, Maysville.
Mathias Lynn Hines, 21, Maysville, and Michelle Leann Baudendistel, 20, Lexington.
Ernesto Leanos Cardoza, 34, Mabank, Texas, and Lizeth Antonio, 32, Paoli.
Divorces Filed
Ted Preston Campbell and Nancy Jean Campbell.
Kimberly Rae Anderson and Larry Dustin Anderson.
Katie Goodman and Tyler Goodman.
Felonies Filed
Jason Keith Vallandingham, possession of forged instrument, make/sell/possess/display false identification card.
Sarah Deanne Fryhover, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute after former felony conviction.
Joshua Paul McKenzie, grand larceny.
Vanessa Ann Deatherage, grand larceny.
Roshay Lamont Flowers, domestic abuse – assault and battery after former felony conviction, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possess firearm during commission of a felony.
Sara Hernandez, assault and battery with deadly weapon.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jennifer Howard, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Marco Antonio Barrientos, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, carrying firearm while under the influence.
Dustin Clayton Popejoy, reckless driving.
Benjamin Earl McCarty, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, resisting an officer.
Estan Demario Fuller, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Phillip Darwin Galavis, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Paula Waller, uttering forged instrument.
