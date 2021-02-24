Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Kurt Daniel Montgomery, 30, and Ninarae Michelle Donham, 27, both of Elmore City.
Shane Russell Smith, 23, Maysville, and Kendall Hope Remo, 22, Norman.
Mark Everett Knight, 45, and Bridget Leona Lawrence, 40, both of Elmore City.
Divorces Filed
Ruby Sue Hemphill and Richard Alan Yingling.
Floyd B. (Buster) Green II and Megan A. Green.
Felonies Filed
Mohamed Kamel Abdelrahman, 2 counts of child abuse by injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to kill, child neglect.
Koyre Phillip Craig, feloniously pointing firearm.
Misdemeanors Filed
Skylor Kirkland, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Misty Renae Green, obtaining cash by deception/bogus check/false pretenses.
Alissa Erin Poyner, larceny of lost property.
Jessica Marie Dekinder, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Koyre Phillip Craig, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Justin Dillion Upchurch, assault and battery, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.