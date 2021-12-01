Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Isreal Martinez Del Canizo Ovando, 45, Ada, and Laura Higuera, 59, Luther.
Curtis Wayne Shorter, 21, and Cheyenne Marie Williams, 18, both of Stratford.
Divorces Filed
Jennifer L. McMann and Sean Michael McMann.
Felonies Filed
Jimmy Dale Hyatt, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, rape – first degree, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Charles Christopher Burgess, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Emry Jordn Wood (alias – Emery Wood), unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Christopher Michael Williams, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee.
Nathan Alexander Hucks, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Misdemeanors Filed
Derrick Lance Reed, obtaining property by deception.
John Kamrin Anderson, trespassing after being forbidden, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Cheree Robbins, obstructing officer.
Barry Carder Deen, trespassing after being forbidden.
Daniel Bonilla Robles, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Amy Lynn White, unlawful entry, public intoxication.
Scott Randel Webster, protective order violation.
