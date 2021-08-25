Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Christopher Dalton Baker, 28, Byars, and Brook Logan Miner, 24, Stratford.
Jacob Adam Williams, 22, and Andrea Paige Cooper, 24, both of Pauls Valley.
John Adam Gray, 35, and Stephanie Nicole Harden, 35, both of Elmore City.
Dakota Foster White, 24, Granbury, Texas, and Kaysie Christina Birdwell, 29, Whitewater, Colo.
Divorces Filed
Cindy Ann Lee and Jacob Andrew Lee Jr.
Dustin Richard Frazier and Janis Marie Frazier.
Jamie Leann Welch and Matthew John Welch.
Kelly Coffia and Melissa Coffia.
Felonies Filed
Ian Lee O'Neal, possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle, possession of firearm with defaced ID number.
Rodney Dewayne Nash, possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle, possession of firearm with defaced ID number.
Skylar Jay Portwood, possession of controlled dangerous substance in county jail.
Misty Joann Wiggs (alias – Misty Joann Shafer), driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Davi Nascimento Bazeth, feloniously pointing firearm.
Jason Keith Vallandingham, uttering forged instrument.
Billydon Allen Smeltzer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Misdemeanors Filed
Skylor Kirkland, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Tammie Renae Blue, public intoxication.
Jason Keith Vallandingham, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Colter Ples Thornburg, breaking and entering with unlawful intent, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Mister Ivalee Shumate, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kelly Dawn Parrott, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
