Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Joshua James Pope, 35, and Brittany Dawn Bacon, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
Shawn Wayne Smith, 46, Pauls Valley, and Jennifer Deanna Collins, 42, Broken Arrow.
Divorces Filed
Justin Wayne Green and April Lynn Green.
Terry G. Carnes and Rebeca LEE Foos.
Felonies Filed
Austin Powers Yochum, possession of drug proceeds.
Tiffany Michelle Quesada (a/k/a Tiffany Michelle Crank), possession of drug proceeds.
Junjie Liu, possession of drug proceeds.
Rickie Scott Stanford, cruelty to animals.
Christine Banville, cruelty to animals.
Marc Anthony Moreno, trafficking in illegal drugs.
Joshua Keith Youmans, 2 counts of stalking, child neglect.
Misdemeanors Filed
Junjie Liu, possession of controlled dangerous substance, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Kiersten Victoria Carson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Austin Giltner, reckless driving.
Gayla Yvonne Seaney (alias – Gayla Lewis), petit larceny.
Elijah Daniel Woronvich, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol aggravated.
Taylor Craig, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Jessica Yanez, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Christine Banville, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kelli Lanell Patton (alias – Kelli Lanell Smith), public intoxication, obstructing officer.
Kimberly Deann Pelletier, assault and battery.
Vanessa Monique Gonzalez (alias – Vannessa M. Gonzalez), assault and battery.
