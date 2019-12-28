Marriages Filed
Richard Walter Zulker, 65, Mustang, and Eva Christine Masterson, 64, Troup, Texas.
Kevin Michael Maloy, 44, and Sheri Lynn Turner, 53, both of Paoli.
Keegan Bryce Moore, 20, and Maisie Meredith Anderson, 21, both of Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Alecia M. Weatherford and Shane Weatherford.
Felonies Filed
Michael Shane Nanney, robbery with a weapon, bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money) into jail/penal institution.
Todd Allan James, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Jordan Mathew Briscoe, knowingly concealing stolen property.
Samantha Shantell Borski, bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money) into jail/penal institution, knowingly receiving stolen property.
Travis Lee Fuller, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors Filed
Todd Allan James, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jordan Mathew Briscoe, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Taio Levoy Dilbeck, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cindy Barahona, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Refugio Palacio Delgado, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Tamatha Michelle Davis, assault and battery.
