Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Shane Nicholas Knight Lawrence, 26, and Anna Gail Lawrence, 26, both of Elmore City.
Rance Dalton Jones, 22, Pauls Valley, and Aspen Jade Kenworthy, 18, Shawnee.
Nathan Trent England, 38, and Cindy Lee Shobert, 46, both of Blanchard.
Samantha Cierra Wyatt, 21, and Maegan Shanae Henry, 31, both of Elmore City.
Divorces Filed
Rebecca Foos and Thomas Bex.
Felonies Filed
Wossen Yebale Lemma, trafficking marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA (Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act).
Stephanie Renee Crouse (alias – Stephanie Renee Edwards), obtaining food stamps by fraud.
Lynn Dewade Wright, possession of stolen vehicle.
Lynn Dewade Wright, 7 counts of possession of firearm while on probation.
James Scott Towler, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Danyalle May Dobbins, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution.
Christopher Antoine Jackson, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Nicholas Noble Wayne Williams, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors Filed
Micahla Joy Wentz, assault and battery.
Letia Griffith (alias – Letia Skinner), petit larceny.
Kelsey Lea Swinford, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jessy Eugene Clair, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Cory Foster, stalking.
Dallas Rhea Pierce (alias – Pierce Dallas Unk), assault and battery.
Christopher Tucker, porch piracy.
Terry Joe Robertson, protective order violation.
Kevin Bradley Murrin, assault and battery.
Dylan Blake Jones, assault and battery.
