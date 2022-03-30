Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Anthony Isaac Hornbeck, 27, and Lauren Elizabeth Pitts, 24, both of Maysville.
Robert Doyle Tolbert, 41, and Aimee Nicole Tolbert, 39, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Billy Dewayne Vandever and Toni Michelle Vandever.
Erica Y. Newton and Charles R. Newton.
Kendra Kay Skidmore and Doug Wilson Skidmore.
Morgan Lanham and Shawny Lanham.
Felonies Filed
Shannon David Mason, trafficking methamphetamine.
Timothy James Soto, obtaining cash by false pretenses.
Garrett Hobbs, feloniously pointing firearm.
Damesha Hair, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Misdemeanors Filed
Juan Marcelo Flores, operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.
Johnathan McMean, petit larceny.
Daniel Lee Deal, embezzlement.
Holly Dawn Johnson, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Amelia Van Buskirk, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
