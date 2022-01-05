Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Tony Michael Rouse, 47, Lindsay, and Tonya Michelle Marcuccio, 48, League City, Texas.
Timothy Michael Jordan, 41, Phoenix, Ariz., and Kendra Ann Harwell, 32, Thackerville.
Divorces Filed
Lance Sublette and Valeriya Sublette.
Michael Miller and Shana Gay Miller.
Felonies Filed
Daniel Chapman, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Gregory J. Rushing, burglary in the second degree.
Amanda Lee Vanwinkle, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Daniel L. Chapman, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors Filed
Robert James Findlay, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Daniel Chapman, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Robin K. Sissons, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Robert Edward Smith, public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Matthew Wade Phillips, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Eladio Zapata, public intoxication.
Ashley Diprimio, trespassing after being forbidden.
Bradley Joseph Warner, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Amy Lynn White, public intoxication.
Tonya Renee Withee, public intoxication.
Brandon Heath Winn, public intoxication.
Cory Daniel Teague, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jacob Fires, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Bryan Kyle Willard, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Damesha Hair, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Christopher Michael Williams, obstructing officer.
