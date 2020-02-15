Marriages Filed
Robert Ladd Calton, 38, Stratford, and Alyson Jae Tuley, 29, Ada.
Omar Montano-Montano, 33, and Claudia J Ramirez-Rodriguez, 32, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Shawna Beth Dutka and John Francis Dutka.
Jadin Louise Ince and Jacob Keith Ince.
Sandra Gayle Torres and Jose Carmelo Torres.
Felonies Filed
Jack Allen Reaves, bail jumping.
Jonathan Arteaga-Reynosa (alias – Jonathan Arteaga), bail jumping.
Simon Peter Hernandez, bail jumping.
Robert Landon Dalton Jr., bail jumping.
Sarah Katherine-Belle Burnett, trafficking in illegal drugs – methamphetamine.
Gabriel Layne Taylor, robbery first degree, aggravated assault and battery, 2 counts of burglary in the third degree.
Michael Kyle Weaver, burglary in the second degree.
Richard Stultz, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Emmanuel Todd Worley (alias – Todd Worley), domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Misdemeanors Filed
Gabriel Layne Taylor, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Crystal Ann Bell, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Ryan Lester Grumbles, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard L. Montoya, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Michael David Todd, disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Aaron Paul Yates, petit larceny.
Beau Ray Jolley, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Rosalio Cabrera Ramirez, public intoxication.
Christopher David Leverett, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kinnith Powell, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
