Marriages Filed
Richard Dewayne Thomas, 36, Lindsay, and Karri Dahnette Drury, 29, Blanchard.
Brandton Sawn Cassell, 24, Elmore City, and Brooklyn Paige Harrison, 18, Pauls Valley.
Thomas Francis Barnes, 57, Pauls Valley, and Cami Day Matthews, 54, Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Crystal Tramel and Blake Edward Tramel.
Felonies Filed
Briana Leeann Roberts, assault and battery with deadly weapon.
Derrick Joseph Parfait Jr., aggravated assault and battery, conspiracy.
Patrick Miguel Flores, aggravated assault and battery, conspiracy.
Derrick Anthony Taylor, burglary in the second degree.
Carmesha Nicole Wright, robbery first degree.
Misdemeanors Filed
Rebekah Alanis, assault and battery.
Derrick Anthony Taylor, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Bobby Kevin Howard Jr., 2 counts of petit larceny.
