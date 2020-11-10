Marriages Filed
Randolph Lynn Hugo Jr., 42, Lindsay, and Summerdawn Marie Macquarrie, 40, Moore.
Colton James Taylor, 23, and Jill Kristin Ogletree, 23, both of Lindsay.
James Christopher Russell Ray, 32, and Megan Diann Williams, 28, both of Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Elizabeth Elaine VanBuskirk and Brandon Shane VanBuskirk.
Kenneth E. Mauldin and Megan N. Mauldin.
Felonies Filed
Damian M. Kerr, conspiracy, 2 counts of burglary in the third degree.
Jaycee Baileigh Zeller, conspiracy, 2 counts of burglary in the third degree.
Logan Jacob Hurley, burglary in the first degree.
Dakota Lee Washington, conspiracy.
Timothy Ray Moody, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Shaicole Lemont Flowers-Allen, 2 counts of rape-first degree (by force or fear), rape by instrumentation.
Timothy Ray Moody, possession of controlled dangerous substance in county jail, distribution of controlled dangerous substance.
David Robert McFarland, grand larceny.
Jacob Dalton Collins, burglary in the second degree.
Cody Wayne Lewis, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors Filed
Damian M. Kerr, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jaycee Baileigh Zeller, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Logan Jacob Hurley, threaten to perform act of violence.
Timothy Ray Moody, obstructing officer.
Gene Clayton Ballard, resisting an officer.
Amber Renee Harmon, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Carl Martin, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Dymetrius Dekane Kinley, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Joshua Tanner Holloway, 2 counts of unauthorized use of credit card, taking/receiving stolen credit or debit card, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.