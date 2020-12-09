Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Joshua David Newton, 24, and Cory Lyn Henderson, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
David Lynn Lansdale, 58, and Brandi Lanai Toney, 48, both of Pauls Valley.
Trace Colton Merrell, 21, and Jessica Rae Gray, 23, both of Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Sheila Gayle Reed and David Ray Reed.
Jeremy Michael Potts and Destiny Allana Potts.
Theressa Jones-Hawkins and Darin Hawkins.
Lisa D. Lantz and John S. Lantz Jr.
Felonies Filed
Christine Elouise Severs, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Shannon David Mason, trafficking methamphetamine.
Benjamin Hunter Norris, aggravated assault and battery.
Shannon David Mason, possession of drug proceeds, possess firearm during commission of a felony, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Jared Wade Hudgins, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors Filed
Paul Steven Rouse, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Shane Michael Flanagan, harassing and threatening electronic communication.
Louise P. Jones, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Joshua P. Johnson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Ricky Waters, public intoxication.
Cody Dow White, public intoxication.
Thomas P. Love, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Ronald Ray Short, petit larceny.
Mason Poe, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Ryan Wayne Sweetman, assault and battery.
Quanah Lee Kaline, domestic abuse – assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence.
Brian Godwin, assault and battery.
Nikki Lee Taylor, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Amy Williams, 2 counts of placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone call.
Jesus Diaz, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bambi Dera Guinn, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gabriel Fierro, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
