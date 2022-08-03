Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Conner Dean Sawyers, 22, Ada, and Emily Steele Lyle, 19, Wynnewood.
Leeann Barbara Adams, 23, and Melina Vinson, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
Tanner James Hamilton, 25, Purcell, and Alexandra Morgan Lance, 21, Pauls Valley.
Vincent Garett Johnson, 25, and Tiana Marie-Deann Williams, 24, both of Pauls Valley.
Nathan Carlos Garcia, 22, and Alexandria Nicole Stephenson, 19, both of Wynnewood.
Felonies Filed
Janathan Lenard Grimsley, 10 counts of cruelty to animals.
Billy Ray Redmond, cultivation of controlled substance, acquire proceeds from drug activity, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Jerry Robinson, cultivation of controlled substance, acquire proceeds from drug activity, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Clint Hernandez, assault and battery with deadly weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Gabrielle Lane Linton, child abuse.
Misdemeanors Filed
Lonnie Raymond, petit larceny, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
James Lynn Buckmaster, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Letia Skinner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Shelly Lynn Garcia, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Howard Scott Kirtley, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Kerri La Dawn Rau (alias – Kerri La Dawn Griffin), obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Tamara Lynn Owens, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Timothy Lynn Henderson, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Richard Paul Broyles, public intoxication.
Christopher P. Cunningham (alias – Chris Cunningham), possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Justin Sean Day, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Rebecca Ruth McGuire, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Crockett Wayne Parkins, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Dustin Wayne Coy, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
