Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Shawn Wyatt Hickerson, 20, Elmore City, and Emma Grace McCone, 22, Pauls Valley.
Jake Herman Cottrell, 20, Paoli, and Breana Mae Speerbrecher, 20, Pauls Valley.
Virgil Leroy Czaplewski, 51, Pauls Valley, and Leann Lynn Adams, 39, Rush Springs.
Branden D. Montgomery, 45, and Lavonda Ruth Baker, 48, both of Foster.
Felonies Filed
Trusdon Ellett, assault with a dangerous weapon.
John Thomas Nunn Jr., endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Steven Keith Shepard, burglary in the second degree, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of burglary tools.
James Richard Leatherwood, burglary in the second degree, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of burglary tools.
Brayan Alonso Ramirez-Portillo, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Dustin Fredrick Lee Barnes (alias – Justin Frederick Barnes), aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.
LJ Faith, 3 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Aaron A. White, embezzlement.
Brayan Alonso Ramirez-Portillo, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edwin Lee Williams, obstructing officer.
Dustin Fredrick Lee Barnes (alias – Justin Frederick Barnes), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
LJ Faith, assault on police officer, resisting an officer.
Terinia Reid (alias – Terinia Sue Reynolds), possession of controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.