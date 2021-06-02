Marriages Filed
Gerson J Marquez-Morales, 22, Pauls Valley, and Edith R Resendiz, 21, Purcell.
Jonathan David Jones, 39, and Kimber Jo Inman, 32, both of Lindsay.
Caden Lavern Cantrell, 22, and Brooke Nicole Moutaw, 19, both of Lindsay.
Felonies Filed
Larry Keith Patterson, 4 counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction, use of vehicle in discharge of weapon.
Susan Lynn Hobbs, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Christopher Sloan, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.
Michael Kevin Hyde, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Shane Michael Flanagan, aggravated assault and battery.
Misdemeanors Filed
Savion Alexander Curd, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Dylan Colton Anderson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Treyvon Donavon Reece, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Sloan, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Ray Bryan, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
West Roy Blankenship, threaten to perform act of violence.
Courtney James Huckaby, making a telecomm text with the intent to harass another.
Brandon Kyle McCann, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain insurance or security.
