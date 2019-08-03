Marriages Filed
Devin Andrew Dunkin, 22, Wynnewood, and Chipper J. Cleveland, 22, Elmore City.
Labinot Shala, 26, and Shelby Morgan Bryant, 23, both of Paoli.
Kaleb Charles Galaviz, 20, Elmore City, and Devin Danielle Deviney, 19, Maysville.
Nicholas Ryan Richards, 32, and Roni Rai Rodriguez, 23, both of Lindsay.
Felonies Filed
Colter Ples Thornburg, assault and battery on police officer, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Haden Michael Peck, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Justin Dillion Upchurch, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, knowingly concealing stolen property.
Edgar Gonzalez Batres, kidnapping.
Misdemeanors Filed
Colter Ples Thornburg, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Mickey Harold Edgar, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Tammy Lee Spradlin, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Dianna Michelle Tomberlin, knowingly concealing stolen property.
Quaton Jaray Winslett, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Tony Brent Scarberry, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Brian Rick Dejohn, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Jose Alejandro Viera Saucedo, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of beer, driving without a valid driver's license.
