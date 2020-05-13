Divorces Filed
Lynn Marie Bullard and Floyd Nolan Bullard.
Felonies Filed
Breanna Grace Lyons, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Myzella May Cordell (alias – Myzella May Loper), driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (after former conviction).
Danial Wesley Martin, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Kyle William Holman, child abuse, child abuse by injury, child sexual abuse, forcible oral sodomy, enabling child abuse, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, 2 counts of rape – first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, lewd acts with a child under the age of 12, possession of controlled dangerous substance (meth).
Amanda Stowers, 2 counts of child sexual abuse, forcible oral sodomy, enabling child abuse, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.
James Macrobert, trafficking methamphetamine.
Bryana Miller, trafficking methamphetamine.
Misdemeanors Filed
Breanna Grace Lyons, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Danial Wesley Martin, disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian Tate Shannon, petit larceny.
Cody Michael McCurley, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Richie Geraldo Richardson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jack Henry Hunt, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Treyvon Donavon Reece, escape from arrest or detention.
