Lynn Marie Bullard and Floyd Nolan Bullard.

Breanna Grace Lyons, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Myzella May Cordell (alias – Myzella May Loper), driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (after former conviction).

Danial Wesley Martin, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Kyle William Holman, child abuse, child abuse by injury, child sexual abuse, forcible oral sodomy, enabling child abuse, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, 2 counts of rape – first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, lewd acts with a child under the age of 12, possession of controlled dangerous substance (meth).

Amanda Stowers, 2 counts of child sexual abuse, forcible oral sodomy, enabling child abuse, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

James Macrobert, trafficking methamphetamine.

Bryana Miller, trafficking methamphetamine.

Breanna Grace Lyons, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Danial Wesley Martin, disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Tate Shannon, petit larceny.

Cody Michael McCurley, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Richie Geraldo Richardson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jack Henry Hunt, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Treyvon Donavon Reece, escape from arrest or detention.

