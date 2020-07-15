Marriages Filed
Jeffrey David Kane, 44, Pauls Valley, and Jennifer Nicole Walker, 43, Plumerville, Ark.
Joy Lynn Perry, 45, and Cherry Lea Adams, 40, both of Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Shana Kay Withem and Justin Lee Withem.
Wesley O. Bridges and Jennifer Bridges.
Justin Christopher Dodson and Toni Dale Dodson.
Mikala Wilkerson and Aaron Wilkerson.
Steven R. Davis and Esther Marie Davis.
Felonies Filed
Tashka Robert Frank Maret, threaten acts of violence.
Tasha Lanett Henderson, child neglect.
Joshua Dunn Blagowsky, 2 counts of assault and battery on police officer, 2 counts of escape from felony arrest or detention.
Garry James Mumford (alias – Gary James Mumford), driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (after former conviction).
Misdemeanors Filed
Tashka Robert Frank Maret, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Dakota Lee Washington, larceny of merchandise from retailer, contributing to the delinquency of minors, possession of alcohol by person under 21.
Matthew Joseph Powell, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, malicious injury to property.
Jacqueline Denise Nobles, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
James Jefferson Nobles, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Alexander Devin Vinson, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Randy Lee Cannon, assault and battery, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Benito Deleon, 2 counts of domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Joshua Dunn Blagowsky, 3 counts of assault and battery, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Garry James Mumford (alias – Gary James Mumford), leaving scene of accident damaged fixture, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
