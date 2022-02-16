Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Leslie Allen Thompson, 65, and Lonna Joan Brooks, 62, both of Wynnewood.
Llogan De Lewis, 30, Paoli, and Bailey Michelle Fairbanks, 28, Wynnewood.
Timothy Adam Spencer, 35, Pauls Valley, and Jennifer Lynne Gill, 37, Ada.
Divorces Filed
Phillip Evan Blankenship and Miranda Rose Blankenship.
Wanda Joyce Jenkins and Jackie Herbert Jenkins.
Rhea Michelle Buycks and Baylen Buycks.
Felonies Filed
Cecil Lee Shells, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
John Westley Williams, kidnapping.
Michael Lee Hassler, stalking.
Matthew Eugene Lucas, trafficking marijuana, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA, failure to display tax stamp, use of a telecommunication device.
Lawrence Gordon Thomas Jr., false personation of law enforcement officer.
Troy Tanney, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Christopher Michael Williams, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Darrel Hubby, burglary in the third degree.
William Thomas Fields, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution.
Andrew Cole Lobaugh, intimidation of witness.
Misdemeanors Filed
Cecil Lee Shells, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Emmanuel Todd Worley (alias Todd Worley), malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Luis Carlos Viezcas, possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication.
Louanda Rae Thomas, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
John Westley Williams, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jacob Shawley, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Douglas Manley, possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication.
Tony Andrew Sherrill, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Richard Kimbro, failure to restrain a domestic animal.
Madison White, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Andrew Cole Lobaugh, domestic abuse – assault and battery, resisting an officer.
