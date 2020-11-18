Marriages Filed
Hunter Wayne Russell, 19, Pauls Valley, and Averie Samantha Penwell, 17, Wynnewood.
Corbin Blake Castillo, 31, and Carolina Andrea Matheys, 38, both of Boca Raton, Fla.
Joel Taylon Hill, 20, Del City, and Gianna Lorraine Lyons, 18, Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Madison Paige Williams and Tiarra Nashae Harper-Williams.
Felonies Filed
Felisha Mendenhall, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
James Dennis Hedgecoth, violation of Sex Offender Registration Act.
Luie Lee Booth, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, acquire proceeds from drug activity, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Dustin Wayne Meeks, burglary in the third degree.
Ronald Steven Fralix, driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Timothy Shaun Bradley, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (after former conviction).
John Curtis Cordell, escape from felony arrest or detention.
Andy Wayne Alexander, 4 counts of obtaining cash by false pretense, 4 counts of use of computer to defraud.
David Robert McFarland, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Aiden Wayne Williams, possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance, acquire proceeds from drug activity, possess firearm during commission of a felony.
Ivan Brandon Phillips, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Misdemeanors Filed
Felisha Mendenhall, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Luie Lee Booth, 2 counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, carrying weapons.
Dustin Wayne Meeks, petit larceny.
Zachary Eugene House, assault and battery.
Cameron Kile Shirley, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Walter Jess Bailey, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Kyle Scott Zapata, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
David Robert McFarland, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tashka Robert Frank Maret, assault and battery.
Richard Evan Haston, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jamie Landreth, domestic abuse – assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence.
Justin Jolly, assault and battery.
Sara Henneseey Olds, assault and battery.
Eric Anthony Murray, assault and battery.
Jessicah L. Tinker (alias – Jessicah L. O'Neal), assault and battery.
David Fountaine, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
